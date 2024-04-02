- Home
- Pakistan
- PML-N, allies condemn violations of Courts, ECP orders in KP Senate Elections: Engr Amir Muqam
PML-N, Allies Condemn Violations Of Courts, ECP Orders In KP Senate Elections: Engr Amir Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and its allies strongly condemn the violations of Courts and ECP orders by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
Talking to media outside Parliament House, flanked by MNA Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and other party leaders, Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has no respect for law and constitution. It is because of their conduct that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was deprived of Senate elections today. He said that these people neither obey the courts nor the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Engr Amir Muqam who is also Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), said that ECP had notified the elected Members on reserved seats and now they must be allowed to cast their votes.
He said that Upper House members are being elected from all over the country, except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is unfortunate.
He said that PML-N and allies strongly condemn and protest it and demanded to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the responsible who violated the constitution.
MNA Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that constitution violated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by denying taking oath from the elected members. He termed it injustice with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Food attends Ramadan Night Sports Gala at PPC; announces cash prize for journalists9 minutes ago
-
Substandard, expired products torched in Tank9 minutes ago
-
Civil society alliance lauds KP Govt’s pioneering healthcare initiative for transgenders9 minutes ago
-
Admin monitoring exam centers to ensure merit, transparency9 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to digitize society transformed Kingdom in a decade: Speaker19 minutes ago
-
Private organization's fund raising in name of NDMA for Gaza 'invalid'19 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader in KP assembly slams Speaker's role39 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns BJP’s attempts to destroy Kashmiris’ identity49 minutes ago
-
Woman thrashed in busy bazaar, DPO takes notice59 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister1 hour ago
-
Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Senate election1 hour ago