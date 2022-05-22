PML-N, allies express confidence in CM Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A joint parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its ally parties unanimously passed a resolution on Sunday, expressing complete confidence in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The resolution, submitted in the meeting, chaired by CM Hamza Shehbaz, strongly condemned the undemocratic steps hindering the progress of the province and creating obstacles for the government to perform its constitutional duties.

The resolution also condemned undemocratic steps taken by the PTI to hamper the appointment of the Punjab governor. The resolution condemned the step for not acting upon the stipulated seven days time period given in the Constitution to move no-confidence motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi.

The PML-N parliamentary party meeting also condemned the unconstitutional steps adopted by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi by resorting to misuse of authority in order to impede no-confidence motion against him.

The resolution submitted during the meeting also unanimously expressed no-confidence in Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi. The resolution was submitted by Member Punjab Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmad and all the members endorsed the resolution by raising their hands.

Assembly members of the PML-N, PPP and independent members participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, strategy was also evolved with regard to the Punjab Assembly session and the indecent remarks uttered by Imran Khan about Maryam Nawaz were also strongly condemned.

The people-friendly step of CM Hamza Shehbaz to provide subsidised flour to people was appreciated.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar and MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also addressed the meeting.