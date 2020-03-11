PML- N Also Adopted PM Imran's Narrative On Opposition Leader's Return: Firdous
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.
Tagging a news item about PML-N parliamentary party meeting, she said in a tweet that now their own party was demanding return of Shahbaz Sharif.
Congratulating the nation over change in PML-N, she said this was result of Imran Khan's efforts for political change.