PML-N always abided by law despite excesses: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the country would have been in a much better condition if the development process of his government had not been stopped.

Addressing a PML-N parliamentary board meeting here, he said his government had built motorways, set up power generation plants, dams and many other projects of public welfare whereas in Karachi the drinking water project could not be completed unfortunately.

He said that when the PML-N was in power the world acknowledged that Pakistan would soon become an economic power. "We do not want inflation in the country but to see a prosperous Pakistan. The PML-N has always abided by the Constitution," he said, adding that he was not facing any accusation of violating law.

He said that his party had tolerated a lot of excesses and fake cases were also registered against him.

He said the PML-N government had eliminated terrorism and established peace in Karachi and added that it would make a motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad. "The PML-N built the Lowari tunnel in Chitral but votes were given to the Jamaat-e-Islami. In PML-N's tenure, electricity and petrol were inexpensive while the value of the rupee was far better than what is today," he maintained.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and other leaders were also present.