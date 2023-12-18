Open Menu

PML-N Always Abided By Law Despite Excesses: Nawaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PML-N always abided by law despite excesses: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that the country would have been in a much better condition if the development process of his government had not been stopped.

Addressing a PML-N parliamentary board meeting here, he said his government had built motorways, set up power generation plants, dams and many other projects of public welfare whereas in Karachi the drinking water project could not be completed unfortunately.

He said that when the PML-N was in power the world acknowledged that Pakistan would soon become an economic power. "We do not want inflation in the country but to see a prosperous Pakistan. The PML-N has always abided by the Constitution," he said, adding that he was not facing any accusation of violating law.

He said that his party had tolerated a lot of excesses and fake cases were also registered against him.

He said the PML-N government had eliminated terrorism and established peace in Karachi and added that it would make a motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad. "The PML-N built the Lowari tunnel in Chitral but votes were given to the Jamaat-e-Islami. In PML-N's tenure, electricity and petrol were inexpensive while the value of the rupee was far better than what is today," he maintained.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and other leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Petrol World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Motorway Hyderabad Chitral Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

4 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan