PML-N Always Committed To Empowering Youth; SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PML-N always committed to empowering youth; SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shiza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always committed to empowering the youth and their interests, as they are the only asset to build a prosperous Pakistan.

Addressing the 'Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiative' ceremony here, she said to empower youth former prime minister Nawaz Sharif launched several youth programs including Loan Scheme, Scholarship Programs, Skills Development Program, Laptop Scheme.

She said the government was fully aware of the problems faced by the youth and it was making every possible effort to resolve their issues. "PM Youth Program is our flagship initiative aimed to provide various facilities for youth", she added.

Shiza said,"Youth week' was celebrated last month to mark 10 years completion of Programme. Programs like future builder's contest, loan scheme checks distribution ceremony, twitter space and eco-marathon were organized during the week to promote positive activities among the youth.

She further said that several schemes under 'PM Youth Program 2023', including business and agriculture loan scheme, laptop scheme, skills and competence through Toyota's institutes, sports-focused engagement program through Higher education Commission (HEC), creative ideas through business and environmental change initiatives were launched under Public Sector Development Fund.

