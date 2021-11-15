PML-N always create false narrative ahead of Maryam Nawaz case: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always created a false narrative to mislead the nation ahead of its vice-president Maryam Nawaz' hearing in Avenfield apartments reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always created a false narrative to mislead the nation ahead of its vice-president Maryam Nawaz' hearing in Avenfield apartments reference.

Speaking at the National Assembly, he said slogan-shouting has become the background sound for parliamentary proceedings as opposition continued its tactics to disrupt the House's business for their vested interests.

They (opposition) employ new tactics to disrupt the proceedings as their leaders have been proven corrupt with known cases of mega corruption. "Such people could not lead the case of nation who in person were involved in malpractices," he remarked.

Reacting to the debate of Parliamentary leader of PML-N in the NA Khawaja Asif, he said a conspiracy has been hatched against the judiciary, as the case of Maryam Nawaz is about to be heard.

The minister said whenever there is a case against the judiciary, the PML-N comes to the fore. In the present case, they have brought former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim to the fore.

Shamim's affidavit, he said, was notarized by the person who notarized the medical report to Nawaz Sharif. The medical reports sent to the government from the United Kingdom were notarized by Charles Draston while Rana Shamim's affidavit regarding Saqib Nisar was also notarized by the same person, he added.

The court, he said, wanted to decide the case but attacking the Supreme Court and other institutions was the history of the PML-N.

Murad said the country has successfully overcome the corona virus pandemic and other challenges but Nawaz Sharif who was absconder not received any medicine so far.

He said the PML-N wanted appointment of judges like Justice Qayyum so they can serve their purposes.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar said opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have no concern for the people and they were just running a movement to 'protect looting'.

He said in 2019 Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman headed the anti-government alliance with an aim to become the leader of opposition parties, but unfortunately it failed badly.

Then during next phase the factions erupted in the parties and it split, he said and added if they march towards Islamabad this season they will get nothing but humiliation and political defeat again.

He clarified that he did not name any media house regarding 'PDM facilitators' and said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of expression as press freedom is one of the most fundamental pillars of democracy.

Commenting on the transparency in general elections, he asked the opposition to sit with ruling party and talk on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the country.