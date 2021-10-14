PML-N always did politics for personal gains: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always did politics to get personal benefits and make assets.

In response to the statement of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, he said PML-N also utilized politics for political gains.

He said the Sharif family has also monopoly in sugar industry like other industrial sector. Even farmers demanding payment for their sugarcane outside Sharif family mills were baton-charged, he added.

Gill said incompetent Mian Sahib did not bother to public any sugar reports. Incompetent League provided Rs 29 billion subsidy to sugar industry during its five year tenure, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered forensic investigation into sugar subsidy issue for first time.