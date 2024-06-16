Open Menu

PML-N Always Focused On Public Welfare: Awais Leghari

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 07:40 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government had prioritized public welfare and the improvement of public services.

Addressing a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Dera Ghazi Khan, he emphasized the importance of collective efforts for the country's development amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari, MNA Sardar Ammar Awais Khan Leghari, MPA Sardar Ahmed Khan Leghari, PML-N leader Sardar Usama Fayaz Leghari and various district officials.

Sardar Awais Khan Leghari acknowledged the challenges faced by the government but affirmed the commitment to serving the nation with sincerity. He praised the officials and employees who sacrificed their Eid holidays to serve the public.

PML-N leader and Leghari tribal chief Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari highlighted the need for teamwork and national unity to navigate the current critical period.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir stated that due to unique geographical significance of Dera Ghazi Khan Division, the activation of joint checkpoints at provincial, divisional and district borders to enhance security were of great importance besides special arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

Additionally, to improve sanitation and municipal services, he said the Eid holidays of the officials have been cancelled and field camps have been set up at various locations. Environmentally friendly bags are being distributed door-to-door for the safe disposal of animal waste, he told. The Commissioner also stated that efforts were being made to enforce public transport fare regulations to ensure that no passengers are not overcharged.

