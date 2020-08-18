UrduPoint.com
PML-N Always Has Come Into Power Through Backdoor Channels: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always came into power through backdoor channels.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government being a democratic party had taken thumping majority in the general election 2018, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said the bigwigs of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N were involved in massive corruption and money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had always told a lie regarding their corruption to the nation.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had established by Nawaz Sharif's government and the PML-N's criticism against NAB was beyond the perception, she added.

She said the accountability process could not be stopped against looters and plunderers and they were responsible to answer about their corruption.

Replying to a question, Zartaj Gul said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and lamented that the PPP Sindh government was totally failed to serve the utmost interest of the province.

She said the PTI government was not intended to topple the Sindh government but it should improve its performance.

The minister alleged that the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had not visited the residents of victims of monsoon rains as many people were electrocuted in it.

