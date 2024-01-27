PML-N always honored its promises: Javed Akhtar Ansari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) candidate for NA 150 Javed Akhtar Ansari said that PML-N always honored its promises made with the public and it would not disappoint the masses in future as well.

Addressing a corner meeting at the residence of Muhammad Sadique Ansari here Saturday, he stated that PML-N was committed to bring the economy on the right track by taking different initiatives. He recalled that PML-N had completed a number of development projects. He hoped that PML-N would get lanmark victory on February 8.

PML-N candidate for PP 217 Shiekh Tariq Rasheed also addressed on the occasion and stated that people would repose confidence in PML-N during the upcoming elections.

On this occasion, Aamir Manzoor, Akhtar Alam Qureshi and some other workers were also present.