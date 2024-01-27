Open Menu

PML-N Always Honored Its Promises: Javed Akhtar Ansari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PML-N always honored its promises: Javed Akhtar Ansari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N) candidate for NA 150 Javed Akhtar Ansari said that PML-N always honored its promises made with the public and it would not disappoint the masses in future as well.

Addressing a corner meeting at the residence of Muhammad Sadique Ansari here Saturday, he stated that PML-N was committed to bring the economy on the right track by taking different initiatives. He recalled that PML-N had completed a number of development projects. He hoped that PML-N would get lanmark victory on February 8.

PML-N candidate for PP 217 Shiekh Tariq Rasheed also addressed on the occasion and stated that people would repose confidence in PML-N during the upcoming elections.

On this occasion, Aamir Manzoor, Akhtar Alam Qureshi and some other workers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz February Muslim NA-150 PP-217

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

16 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

16 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

16 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

16 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

17 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

17 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

17 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

17 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan