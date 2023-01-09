UrduPoint.com

PML-N Always Keeps County's Interest Supreme: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the PML-N has always kept the country's interest supreme instead of politics.

Talking to a private channel from Geneva, the federal minister said that the PDM-led government was facing difficulties on the economic front due to the redundant economic policies of the previous government, but we are hopeful to turn things around soon".

The minister said the negative speculations on the economy were badly affecting the market and business activities adding he urged the politicians and media to discourage propaganda against the government.

Ahsan Iqbal said, " the incumbent government was engaging with IMF, and we are hopeful that IMF will soon approve our 9th review to dismantle the market uncertainty in the country.

" Criticizing the PTI chief he said unfortunately, there was an atmosphere of mistrust with the IMF that was prevailing due to the breach of promises in the four years of Imran's regime.

Minister said the Geneva conference will serve as a platform to attract international support for the rehabilitation and restoration of flood-hit areas of Pakistan.

He further said Pakistan will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) at the conference and seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation.

