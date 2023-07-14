PML-N always led country on path of progress: Sheikh Jafar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Balochistan said that whenever the PML-N has come to power, it has led the country on the path of development and prosperity and provided employment opportunities to the youth including education.

These views were expressed by PML-N Provincial President Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel, senior central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Durrani, Information Secretary Naseer Khan Achakzai, Javed Ahmad Khan, Malik Naseem Kasi, Naseem Rehman Malakhel and others at the ceremony of joining party on Joint Road on Friday.

He said that Muslim League (N) took tough and difficult decisions to save the country from default, putting its politics at stake, and put country on the path of development and prosperity again.

He said that due to the previous incompetent government, the work on CPEC and Gwadar Port was stopped and other friendly countries of Pakistan including China were angry.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif again accelerated the pace of work on the CPEC projects and after the completion of the Gwadar CPEP project, God willing, the people of Pakistan will soon start getting its fruits, he said.

He said that the Federal and provincial governments were completing their terms in August, after which the prime minister announced to hold of general elections in the country saying that the workers of Muslim League (N) should convey the message of party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to every house and start the preparations for the coming general elections now.

He claimed the coming time belongs to Muslim League (N) that will lead the country again on the path of development and prosperity after winning the elections.