LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Malik Ahmad Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always held negotiations with other political parties, even the worst political rivals, for progress of the country and welfare of its people, which all democratic forces should always do.

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam, along with Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was provoking the national institutions, which was not acceptable. "They (Imran Khan and his party) have been alleging that the national institutions had a role in making and breaking of governments in Pakistan," he added.

He said that Imran Khan criticises the national institutions for being 'neutral', adding that the institution, which he was targeting, had supported his government and he was their favorite when he was in the government. The minister said that Pakistan government was not changed due to any foreign conspiracy, as was the narrative being propagated by the PTI since it was removed from government. However, he added, the country was under a threat from an internal conspiracy, being hatched by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Malik Ahmad said that former premier should be called 'Tosha Khan', adding that he sold gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries instead of depositing those in Toshakhana. He said that massive corruption had been committed in connivance with former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and former first lady Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Gogi.

The minister said that Bushra Bibi was known as a non-political person and a housewife, but her audio clip went viral recently, showing that she was also involved in political affairs of the PTI. In the audio leak, Bushra Bibi was heard instructing a party activist Arslan Khalid to link the treason narrative with the opponents, the minister added. "Such was the situation of a housewife.

Had Bushra Bibi been a political person, she would have exploded an atomic bomb on the opponents," he said sarcastically.

Malik Ahmad Khan said that majority of PML-N's candidates had strong position in by-elections, except for one or two, claiming that the party would win almost all seats with the public support.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case on July 1 in connection with the Farah Gogi corruption, under which two accused belonging to Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) had been arrested.

He said that Rana Yousuf, the former chief executive officer of FIEDMC, and Maqsood Ahmed, the secretary of Special Economic Zone Committee, were accused of allotting 10-acre industrial land in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone to Farah Gogi. He said the accused illegally allotted a plot worth Rs 600 million to Farah Gogi and her mother's company Al-Mu'az Dairy for only Rs 83 million.

Farah Gogi's husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar had given a fake guarantee of Rs 2 billion to get an industrial plot. The anti-corruption unit was also investigating the assets of Farah Gogi and her husband. A three-member joint investigation team had registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation, he added. It was an open-and-shut case, as the arrested accused allotted the plot illegally, he said. The home minister said that in future a 'Netflix' series could be made on the unique style of heist and corruption of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

To a question, Attaullah Tarar said that the PML-N was actively participating in the by-elections and it would win all seats with the public support. He said that Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar would be brought back to Pakistan, and the Punjab government would fulfill all legal requirements and make all efforts to get "red warrants" (an Interpol red notice) against the couple.