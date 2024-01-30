PML-N always played positive role in promoting democratic values: Shehbaz Sharif

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Former Prime Minister and Central President Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that party had consistently played a positive role in promoting democratic values throughout the country's history.

“The party takes pride in completing mega development projects and ensuring the provision of facilities up to the grassroots level without any discrimination”, he said this while addressing a public meeting here.

Shehbaz highlighted the party's commitment to the progress of the farming and working-class, considering them essential components of the party's manifesto. Referring to floods in Rajanpur, he recalled his swift response as the chief minister of Punjab at that time, where he personally visited the affected areas, ensuring relief efforts and minimizing the impact on the lives of the people.

He claimed that during his tenure, South Punjab and Lahore witnessed equal development without any disparity in basic amenities for the public. Today, hospitals and schools in Lahore and Rajanpur are at par with international standards, and there has also been rapid progress in providing electricity, road construction, and protective embankments along the Sindh River.

Shehbaz expressed confidence that Rajanpur was a stronghold of the PML-N, and the success of PML N’s candidates in the upcoming elections on February 8 were sure. He however pledged to address the grievances of the deprived in the region, promising the establishment of universities and some more mega projects.

He criticized previous administrations for their flawed policies, which, he claimed, caused irreparable damage to the country. Shehbaz Sharif urged the people to use their voting power on February 8 to bury the ambitions of those who harmed the nation.

The gathering included PML-N ticket holders, PML N representatives, and a large number of enthusiastic supporters. Other speakers at the event included ex MNAs and MPAs Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman Dreshak, Sardar Riaz Khan Mazari, and Sardar Sher Ali Khan Gorchani, along with Mir Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari.

APP/ahj/atf