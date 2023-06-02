PML-N always plays significant role in development of country: Federal Minister

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Advisor to the PM for Political & Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Amir Muqam Friday inaugurated the new 132 KV Hattar-3 Grid Station and Khanpur Grid Station district Haripur.

While addressing a huge public gathering after the inauguration of the grid station Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi congratulated the people of Khanpur on the inauguration of the new grid station and said that the PML-N has played a significant role in the development and resolution of people's issues in Hazara.

He further said that the leader of the PML-N former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had given approval for the provision of Sui gas to the six hundred villages in the district of Haripur during his tenure, even now, our federal government is paying special attention to the welfare and development of the people of the masses.

The minister said that PTI government had been in power in the province for nine years, but unfortunately, they did nothing for the welfare of the people and now, their era has come to an end.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Ameer Muqam, said that the only goal of Imran Khan is to destroy the institutions and the people of this country.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to break Pakistan on May 9, but the true face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been revealed to the people, adding he said.

Ameer Muqam said that Imran Khan's intentions are driven by the enemies of the country and he is working as their agent and was caught in a robbery of 60 billion rupees, what message is sent? It was considered a crime to touch Imran Khan and instead of holding them accountable, they were given protection and an unsuccessful conspiracy was made to break Pakistan.

He said that the events of 9th May have exposed the true face of the PTI, those who tried to create a rift in the army of Pakistan and have failed, Imran Khan's dark era has come to an end, and only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, will come back as he is the one who will keep Pakistan's flag high.

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Engineer Ameer Muqam, said that Nawaz Sharif initiated this project when our government was restored we have expedited the work on this project again.

He said that in the recent local body elections, the people of Haripur have shown loyalty to the party, we will never disappoint them and we are ready for any possible cooperation, including gas and electricity projects.

Chairman Tehsil Council, Raja Haroon Sikander, former Provincial Minister Raja Faisal Zaman, and former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan, other officials also addressed the gathering.

The inaugural ceremony of the grid stations was attended by former Speaker KP Assembly Habeel Allah Khan Tarin, former KP Minister Raja Faisal Zaman, former MNA Babar Nawaz Khan and a large number of locals and party workers.