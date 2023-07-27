PML-N always prioritized national development on personal interest: Karim

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that his party has always prioritized national development over personal interests

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday said that his party has always prioritized national development over personal interests.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was striving day and night to put the country once again on the path of development and prosperity, he said talking to a delegation of PML-N workers here.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and party president Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would lead the country on the path of development by ridding it of debts.

He said that the PML-N would contest the election on the basis of public service across the country including Balochistan saying that the Muslim League (N) has always served the people or carried out consistent development work.

He said that the country was going towards default when Muslim League (N) took the reins of the country in difficult conditions, and there was a severe economic crisis in the country but the great vision of the Prime Minister and dedication of public spirit has made the country stand on its feet again.

He said that after the announcement of the general elections by the Prime Minister, the party workers should start preparations to participate fully in the elections.

The party will participate in the general elections and will be able to form government in the four provinces after winning polls, he stated.