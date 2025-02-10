PML-N always promoted dialogue in national interest: Ihsan Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator, Rana Ehsan Afzal said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as a democratic party, has always supported dialogue in the national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had repeatedly invited by PML-N for dialogue in the past to maintain democracy and improve the economy.

PTI’s sole objective was to achieve a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he added.

Afzal further stated that PTI’s agenda in these discussions was always focused on securing an NRO for former chairman.

He also criticized PTI for threatening to create anarchy when they realized the ruling party was focused on dialogue in the national interest.

He said that PTI’s track record shows they have always chosen the path of anarchy.