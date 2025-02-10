Open Menu

PML-N Always Promoted Dialogue In National Interest: Ihsan Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 07:42 PM

PML-N always promoted dialogue in national interest: Ihsan Afzal

Prime Minister’s Coordinator, Rana Ehsan Afzal said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as a democratic party, has always supported dialogue in the national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator, Rana Ehsan Afzal said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as a democratic party, has always supported dialogue in the national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had repeatedly invited by PML-N for dialogue in the past to maintain democracy and improve the economy.

PTI’s sole objective was to achieve a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he added.

Afzal further stated that PTI’s agenda in these discussions was always focused on securing an NRO for former chairman.

He also criticized PTI for threatening to create anarchy when they realized the ruling party was focused on dialogue in the national interest.

He said that PTI’s track record shows they have always chosen the path of anarchy.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

45 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

47 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

48 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

50 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

51 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan