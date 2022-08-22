UrduPoint.com

PML-N Always Raised Voice For Strengthening Institutions: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 08:08 PM

PML-N always raised voice for strengthening institutions: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Javed Latif on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always raised voice in the favour of institutions believing that protection of institutions is top priority of his party

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always raised voice in the favour of institutions believing that protection of institutions is top priority of his party.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town here, the senior PML-N leader said that PTI government destroyed national economy and was ousted through legal and constitutional ways owing to its inefficiency, bad governance and wrong policies, adding that Imran Khan should be held accountable for his unjust criticism against the institutions.

The minister said that it was time to protect the country through collective efforts and joint policies, adding that government was taking tough decisions in favour of larger national interest.

He demanded that the 'Toshakhana' case be decided as the law should be equal for everyone.

He said that the supremacy of the Constitution and Law should be ensured for augmenting unity of the nation as well as strengthening of the institutions, adding that the PML-N never endorsed the physical assault or torture on any political worker or leader.

To a question, he said that pending cases of the PTI should be decided as soon as possible so that the people could realise the damage caused to economy of the country during PTI led government.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Princess Sarah Zeid, Shazia Marri visit Benazir Na ..

Princess Sarah Zeid, Shazia Marri visit Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court rejects plea against physical ..

Islamabad High Court rejects plea against physical remand of Gill

2 minutes ago
 59 AIMS students conferred degrees

59 AIMS students conferred degrees

2 minutes ago
 Finnish Prime Minister's Drug Test Came Back Negat ..

Finnish Prime Minister's Drug Test Came Back Negative - Helsinki

13 minutes ago
 Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydro ..

Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydrocarbon Production in July

14 minutes ago
 State land retrieved

State land retrieved

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.