PML-N Always Serves People; Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 11:30 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah
on Saturday said Suthra Punjab programme started by the chief minister was a great
project to clean villages and towns first time in the history of Punjab.
Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate the Sahiwal Water and Sanitation Services Company, he
said the chief minister had taken practical steps for welfare of the masses. The villages with cities
were being cleaned through the project, he added.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always served the people, adding that
mega projects, including motorways ,highways and universities, had been started and accomplished
under the dynamic leadership of the PML-N.
He said the government had reduced electricity tariff to provide relief to the
people, adding that employment opportunities had been provided to the masses due to effective
economic polices of the government.
The beauty of the city would be enhanced through the Sahiwal Water and Sanitation Company,
the minister said.
MPAs Arshid Malik, Qasim Nadeem, Naveed Aslam Khan, Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal, DC Shahid
Mehmood and a large party workers attended the ceremony.
