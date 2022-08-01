PML-N always steers country out of crises: Murtaza Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always brought the country and the nation out of crises

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always brought the country and the nation out of crises.

The current government of the PML-N was trying to save the state instead of saving its own politics.

He expressed these views while talking to the people of his constituency at his residence on a public day.

The minister was of the view that the Imran mafia was not sincere with Pakistan, adding that the way PTI had occupied the Punjab government, the people had rejected them.

Murtaza said that the nation had understood that PTI led government had brought the country to the brink of collapse, adding under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the country had been saved from default.

He said that the whole team of government under the leadership of the prime minister was engaged for development in the country.