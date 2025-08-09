PML-N Always Stood For Truth, Development Of Hazara: Abbasi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Murtaza Javed Abbasi, has strongly condemned the false information and baseless allegations being spread through Facebook pages, calling them deeply regrettable and unacceptable.
He said the PML-N government has always raised its voice against lies, rumors, and misleading information.
In a statement, Abbasi noted that the people of Hazara have full confidence in PML-N, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon lay the foundation stone of the Hazara Motorway Abbott Interchange, after which tangible work will begin.
He reiterated that PML-N has always been at the forefront of Hazara’s development and has consistently raised its voice for the people’s rights and the truth on every possible platform.
Abbasi said that in 2024, the country’s economic difficulties and the grim situation during the budget caused some delays in certain matters, which the people are fully aware of.
He added that during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal government, the PML-N maintained continuous contact with PTI’s MNAs and local leaders to stress the importance of implementing key projects, but no action was taken.
Highlighting the party’s contributions, Abbasi recalled that the Hazara Motorway was inaugurated during the PML-N government. He said lists of multiple development projects for all districts of Hazara Division are available, and public welfare work continues to this day. These projects, he stressed, reflect PML-N’s commitment to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and unity.
