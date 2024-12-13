Open Menu

PML-N Always Support The Economy In Difficult Times:MPA

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PML-N always support the economy in difficult times:MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram said on Friday that the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always supported the country's economy in the most difficult circumstances.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, instead of focusing on the development and prosperity of the province and the people, promoted the politics of chaos during its tenure and as a result, the wheel of economy stopped and the problems of the people increased immensely.

Development projects were started in the Constituencies and now it was time to work according to the aspirations of the people for the development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Shahabad Kothey Zafarwal Road of his constituency.

Khawaja Tipu, former Union Council Chairman Meraj Din, Vice Chairman Muzaffar Chaichi and Vice President District price Control Committee Khalid Butt and a large number of locals were present on the occasion.

