PML-N Always Supports Meaningful Dialogue: Khawaja Asif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif emphasized on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as a political party is always committed to hold dialogue for resolution of the issues.
Talking on a private news channel, he said, "PML-N has consistently encouraged negotiations to strengthen democracy in the country.
“We have done numerous past efforts to promote democratic supremacy,” he added.
The minister also addressed the ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The negotiations have so far been limited to discussions without any concrete outcomes, he said.
He further added, "PTI has been given a week's time, and we are hopeful for positive developments in the negotiations."
Khawaja Asif condemned the recent firing on a government convoy in Kurram following a peace agreement in the region.
He assured that the Federal government would stand shoulder to shoulder with the provincial administration to address such threats.
"The federal government is fully committed to combating this menace alongside the provincial government," he said.
