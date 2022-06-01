ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would take all decisions in the larger interest of the country as it was making all out efforts to strengthen the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N had always respected courts verdicts and promoted democratic norms.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was trying to create unrest in the country and de-track the people by provoking sentiments against other political parties.

The interior minister said the PML-N led government was working to bring police reforms, adding salaries of capital police would be increased of capital police as they were getting less than Punjab Police.

He said the government was bringing improvement to make the capital more safe city.

The minister said despite tendering resignations the PTI members of National Assembly were also enjoying all perks and privileges which was unfair.