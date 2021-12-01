UrduPoint.com

PML-N Always Tried To Make Institutions Controversial: Senator Vawda

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:00 AM

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said it was the history of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which always tried to make the institutions controversial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said it was the history of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which always tried to make the institutions controversial.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N was again trying to make the judiciary disputed by airing some fake audios and videos.

He said PML-N had always used the national institutions for protecting its personal interests rather than the country.

Faisal Vawda said that inflation was a reality as it had become an international phenomenon these days because COVID-19 had badly damaged the world's economy, adding the government was trying to reduce inflation as it was taking some concrete measures for the purpose.

