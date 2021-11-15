PML-N always uses national institutions for their vested interest: Ali Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always used the national institutions for their vested interests

Talking to private news channel, he said that it was a single political party who had been defaming the national institutions at international level to get the decisions as per their wishes.

PML-N had not provided money trail of its leadership but they seems busy in playing different tactics to blackmail the state institutions and bureaucracy.

The main purpose of disclosing this statement of the the former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim was to effect the upcoming hearing of the Nawaz's Sharif case on November 17, he blamed.

PML-N showing the medical reports but not showing the money trial before the court, Ali Nawaz said.

Ali Nawaz said that incumbent regime working to prevent the political influence over the state institution but the Opposition parties were not supporting the government in this regard.