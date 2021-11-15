UrduPoint.com

PML-N Always Uses National Institutions For Their Vested Interest: Ali Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

PML-N always uses national institutions for their vested interest: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always used the national institutions for their vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had always used the national institutions for their vested interests.

Talking to private news channel, he said that it was a single political party who had been defaming the national institutions at international level to get the decisions as per their wishes.

PML-N had not provided money trail of its leadership but they seems busy in playing different tactics to blackmail the state institutions and bureaucracy.

The main purpose of disclosing this statement of the the former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim was to effect the upcoming hearing of the Nawaz's Sharif case on November 17, he blamed.

PML-N showing the medical reports but not showing the money trial before the court, Ali Nawaz said.

Ali Nawaz said that incumbent regime working to prevent the political influence over the state institution but the Opposition parties were not supporting the government in this regard.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Money November Capital Development Authority Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Investigating Debris-Generating Event in Outer ..

US Investigating Debris-Generating Event in Outer Space - Space Command

5 seconds ago
 Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocument ..

Belavia Head Denies Claims That Flow of Undocumented Migrants Flies Via Moscow t ..

1 minute ago
 German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proc ..

German Court Extends Khangoshvili Murder Case Proceedings Until January 2022

2 minutes ago
 PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

PMAS-AAUR to celebrate its silver jubilee

3 minutes ago
 EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Tra ..

EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Transition - French Foreign Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab to introduce digital funding machines for s ..

Punjab to introduce digital funding machines for short-term schemes: Hashim

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.