'PML-N Always Worked For Public Welfare'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SARGOHDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and district General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan, has said his party's politics always aimed at public welfare and the country’ development.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems. "Today, those spreading news of differences in the PML-N are trying to mislead the people, but they will not achieve anything," he said.

He said the PML-N had always made public service its motto because the people know who did politics of progress and who made only false claims and looted the country. Rana Munawar said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected candidates could play their role in a better way.

He hoped that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would win the elections under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and take measures to solve public problems.

