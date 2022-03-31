UrduPoint.com

PML-N And PPP Have No Authority To Divide Sindh: MNA Saira Bano

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 06:29 PM

PML-N and PPP have no authority to divide Sindh: MNA Saira Bano

Member National Assembly Functional League Saira Bano here on Thursday said that the PPP and PML-N have no authority to divide the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Functional League Saira Bano here on Thursday said that the PPP and PML-N have no authority to divide the province.

In a statement, she said that people from other provinces who have no legitimacy of their own are playing as guarantors, Saira Bano said adding that the people of Sindh will not forgive them for the unjust distribution of resources of Sindh.

"Has anyone taken the people of Sindh into confidence", she asked while commenting on the new alliance of MQM with PDM. She also said that the MQM had forgotten the past to get benefit from the evolving situation. She also questioned their politics. "Are they the contractors of Sindh who are dividing the parts voluntarily", she asked asserting that the people will not allow them to get away with unjust distribution of the province's resources.

