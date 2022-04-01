PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor in distt Mansehra

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Friday won one seat each of Tehsil Mayor in district Mansehra while the results of the remaining three Tehsil mayors are in progress

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Friday won one seat each of Tehsil Mayor in district Mansehra while the results of the remaining three Tehsil mayors are in progress.

According to the unofficial results, PTI candidate for Tehsil Oghi Nawabzada Hassam Salahuddin secured 15009 votes and won the mayor slot while his opponent PML-N candidate Syed Wajid Ali Shah got 14086 votes and remained in the second position.

In Tehsil Mansehra PML-N candidate Shaikh Muhammad Shafih secured 55093 votes and was declared victorious while his opponent PTI candidate Kamal Saleem Khan got 47776 votes.

For Tehsil Oghi total number of polling stations in Tehsil Mansehra was 126 where 167362 registered voters including 90605 male and 79757 female voters exercised their right to vote.

The total number of polled votes remained 65610 while number of valid polled votes were 59783, 5827 votes were excluded from counting in Tehsil Oghi due to various reasons and the percentage of polled votes remained 39.2 percent.

The total number of polling stations in Tehsil Mansehra was 301 where 3609818 registered voters including 193895 male and 166923 female voters exercised their right to vote. The total number of polled votes remained 172967 including 97998 male and 74969 female votes while the number of valid polled votes was 162167.

Interestingly more than 10000 votes were excluded from counting in Tehsil Manshera due to various reasons and the percentage of polled votes remained 47.93 percent.