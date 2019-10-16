UrduPoint.com
PML-N Announces Names Of Party Office Bearers Punjab Chapter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

PML-N announces names of party office bearers Punjab chapter

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Wednesday announced the names of party office bearers Punjab chapter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Wednesday announced the Names of party office bearers Punjab chapter.

According to party sources, Sheikh Aftab was appointed as senior president of Punjab while Saira Afzal Tarar, Chaudhry Saud Majeed, Khawaja Manshaullah Butt, Zakia Khan and Imanatullah Khan Shadikhel were made vice presidents.

Zeeshan Rafique would be additional secretary general while Rana Arshad and Khawaja Waseem would be joint secretaries.

In the light of the instructions of Quaid PML (N), Punjab secretary general Sardar Owais Leghari in consultation with Rana Sanaullah also issued notifications for the divisional level office bearers.

The office holders were appointed for divisions of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

