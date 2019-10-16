UrduPoint.com
PML-N Announces Office-bearers For Punjab Chapter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:34 AM

PML-N announces office-bearers for Punjab chapter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its office-bearers for Punjab chapter.

According to the party notification issued by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Aftab has been appointed senior vice president.

Saira Afzal Tarar, Saud Majeed, Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, Zakiya Khan and Amanat Ali Khan Shadi Khel would be vice president.

Zeeshan Rafique Additional General Secretary while Rana Muhammad Arshad and Khawaja Muhammad Wasim have been appointed joint secretaries of the PML-N.

Meanwhile, party structure at divisional level has also been introduced on the directions of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

