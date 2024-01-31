Open Menu

PML-N Announces To Support Independent Candidates In NA-211, PS-46

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM

The Pakistan Muslim League-N Mirpurkhas division and district on Wednesday announced their support in favour of independent candidates Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah of PS 46 and Syed Ali Nawaz Shah of NA-211

The announcement was made in the joint press conference held here, which was attended by Independent candidate Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, PML-N District Mirpurkhas Senior Vice President Sher Khan, General Secretary Zahid Qaim Khani, and President of the Mirpurkhas PML-N Division, Mir Safdar Talpar, Vice President Mohammad Ashraf.

On this occasion, Kashmala Tariq, the candidate of PML-N for PS 46 announced her withdrawal in favour of independent candidate Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah.

