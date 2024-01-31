PML-N Announces To Support Independent Candidates In NA-211, PS-46
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The Pakistan Muslim League-N Mirpurkhas division and district on Wednesday announced their support in favour of independent candidates Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah of PS 46 and Syed Ali Nawaz Shah of NA-211
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-N Mirpurkhas division and district on Wednesday announced their support in favour of independent candidates Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah of PS 46 and Syed Ali Nawaz Shah of NA-211.
The announcement was made in the joint press conference held here, which was attended by Independent candidate Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, PML-N District Mirpurkhas Senior Vice President Sher Khan, General Secretary Zahid Qaim Khani, and President of the Mirpurkhas PML-N Division, Mir Safdar Talpar, Vice President Mohammad Ashraf.
On this occasion, Kashmala Tariq, the candidate of PML-N for PS 46 announced her withdrawal in favour of independent candidate Syed Shuja Muhammad Shah.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin decides to close entry in Murree due to snow, slippery roads26 minutes ago
-
Postponement of election no solution to challenges being faced by country: Bilawal26 minutes ago
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord1 hour ago
-
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments1 hour ago
-
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid1 hour ago
-
Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pakistan Muslim League- ..1 hour ago
-
NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership1 hour ago
-
People's Party against revenge politics1 hour ago
-
Movie “Kazakh Khanate –Diamond Sword” screened at PNCA1 hour ago
-
PML-N manifesto development of Pakistan: Noorullah Lehri1 hour ago
-
CM takes notice of attack incidents on election offices1 hour ago
-
History of KP police full of sacrifices, gallantry: CM1 hour ago