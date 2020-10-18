(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday asked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to apologize nation on breaching the sanctity of the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Sunday.

In a tweet, he said the same corrupt clique had already committed the same crime of rupturing the sanctity of Supreme Court, parliament and national institutes in past.

"The character of this man (former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif) was questionable since nineties.