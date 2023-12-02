Open Menu

PML-N Asks ECP To Take Notice Of PTI’s Intra-party Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2023 | 02:38 PM

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

Marriyum Aurangzeb alleges that massive rigging has been committed in PTI’s Intra-party elections today.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Intra party elections, saying that the Election Commission should take notice of it.

“There was a massive rigging in PTI’s intra party elections today,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The PMLN leader said that the results of the intra party elections were announced right after 15 minutes the elections.

She said the PMLN conducted Intra party elections just one and half month ago and it was all live.

She stated that the Intra party elections of the PTI were held at some undisclosed place.

“How can PTI demand now the free and fair elections?,” she asked.

She stated that the PTI was brought into power by failing the RTS system. Marriyum said that the PTI was not familiar with the true elections.

She alleged that the PTI wanted chaos and anarchy in the country, and they (PTI) could not make nation and the ECP fool by such intra party elections.

The PML-N leader demanded the ECP to take notice of the Intra party is elections of the PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi Russian Trading System Stock Exchange All

Recent Stories

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

19 minutes ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

23 minutes ago
 Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

15 hours ago
Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

15 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

15 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

15 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan