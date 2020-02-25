PML-N asks Fawad Ch not to use Nawaz shoulder to settle his personal scores with Punjab govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Muslim League (N) leader Talal Chaudhry asks Fawad Chaudhry no to use Nawaz Sharif shoulder for settling his personal scores with the Punjab Government.In response to Fawad Chaudhry's tweets regarding medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, Talal Chaudhry says that all the reports of Nawaz Sharif were submitted as per court's procedure.He further says that Fawad Chaudhry's statement is not against Nawaz Sharif but against Punjab Government.

He declared Punjab Government, Yasmin Rashid, and doctors of Services Hospital liar and fraud.By giving such statements, Fawad Chaudhry cannot fulfill his dream of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab.Talal Chaudhry says that the reason of Fawad's statement against Punjab Government signals his departure from PTI soon.

Another meaning of his statement is that he regards Punjab Government and Buzdar suspicious. He should demand an inquiry team to investigate who banned provision of free medicine and treatment to the people of Punjab? Why did the progress stop? Why the garbage from Lahore could not be collected? The team should investigate the reason of not filling the holes of Peshawar Metro as compared to the four metro trains and orange train of Shahbaz Sharif.Rt/TR/AK-------------------------------High Treason Case: verdict on declaring special court �unconstitutional ' challenged in the SCIslamabad, February 25, (ONLINE): The verdict to nullify the constitution of special court that awarded punishment to former President Pervaiz Musharraf in high treason case has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Sindh High Court Bar has challenged the decision of Lahore High Court of declaring formation of special court null and void in the apex court.SHC bar has prayed court to restore the decision of death sentence to Pervaiz Musharraf in its petition and took the plea that LHC had no authority to hear plea against special court.Special court was constituted through law of the land.It has been said further in the petition that LHC didn't review correctly facts and figures.High Court didn't give importance to the evidences of the prosecutor.

Case against Pervaiz Musharraf was upon the basis of admitted facts.It is vital to mention here that a three-member bench of special court had awarded death sentence to Pervaiz Musharraf on Dec 17, 2019, two members of the bench supported the verdict while one other opposed it and acquitted Musharraf.Special Court in its verdict also ordered to bring all those to dock who facilitated Musharraf to flee from the country.Justice Waqar Saith in its verdict said that If Musharraf dies before execution then hang his corpse at D-Chowk for three days.LHC on Jan 13 declared the formation of special court unconstitutional which awarded death sentence to Pervaiz Musharraf.Court in its verdict had said that under Article 6, amendment could not be made applicable from past.

Trial in the absence of suspect is illegal.No legal or constitutional requirements were completed at the time of formation of special court.