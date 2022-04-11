PML-N asks PTI to let sufferings of people end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that PTI should let ruling party to end the sufferings of the people as it violated the constitution and attempted to damage democracy for the sake of saving their throne, "Let the situation in which you have brought the country and the nation be fixed," she said while responding to former information minister Fawad Chaddhry's statement regarding the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's nomination for prime minister's elections.

Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the joint opposition's nominee for prime minister's election, is the PML-N President and is the younger brother of three-time PM Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum said.

Throwing light on Shehbaz Sharif's career, she said Shahbaz belongs to a business family; he graduated from Government College, Lahore. His career in practical politics is brilliant which spans four decades and his public service career started in 1985 as the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Following his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz started participating in practical politics, and was first elected a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) in 1988, which was dissolved in 1990 before the end of its term, she further said.

Shahbaz was elected as a member of National Assembly (MNA) during 1990-93, Marriyum said, adding that he became MPA in 1993 and held the position of the Leader of Opposition till 1996.

He became a MPA for the third time in 1997 and was elected the Chief Minister of Punjab, however, this assembly was also dissolved in 1999 due to military intervention, and the Punjab government was also abolished along with the PML-N government in the center. At this moment, Shahbaz was imprisoned and later forcibly deported, said PML-N Spokesperson.

Shehbaz Sharif has played an important role in restoring democracy in Pakistan. He was elected unopposed to the Punjab Assembly for the fourth time in 2008 and served as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the second time from June 8, 2008 to March 26, 2013, Marriyum added.

In the May 2013 general elections, his party, the PML-N, returned to power with a huge mandate. Shahbaz won three seats in the Provincial Assembly (PP-159, PP-161, PP-247) and one seat (NA-129) in the National Assembly. However, he retained the seat of PP-159, as a result of which he was elected Chief Minister of Punjab for the third time.

Shahbaz Sharif was elected MNA in 2018. He also contested prime minister's elections against Imran Khan, who had gotten 176 votes while Shahbaz got 96 votes. Subsequently, Shahbaz was nominated Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.