UrduPoint.com

PML-N Asks PTI To Let Sufferings Of People End

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

PML-N asks PTI to let sufferings of people end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that PTI should let ruling party to end the sufferings of the people as it violated the constitution and attempted to damage democracy for the sake of saving their throne, "Let the situation in which you have brought the country and the nation be fixed," she said while responding to former information minister Fawad Chaddhry's statement regarding the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's nomination for prime minister's elections.

Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the joint opposition's nominee for prime minister's election, is the PML-N President and is the younger brother of three-time PM Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum said.

Throwing light on Shehbaz Sharif's career, she said Shahbaz belongs to a business family; he graduated from Government College, Lahore. His career in practical politics is brilliant which spans four decades and his public service career started in 1985 as the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Following his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz started participating in practical politics, and was first elected a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) in 1988, which was dissolved in 1990 before the end of its term, she further said.

Shahbaz was elected as a member of National Assembly (MNA) during 1990-93, Marriyum said, adding that he became MPA in 1993 and held the position of the Leader of Opposition till 1996.

He became a MPA for the third time in 1997 and was elected the Chief Minister of Punjab, however, this assembly was also dissolved in 1999 due to military intervention, and the Punjab government was also abolished along with the PML-N government in the center. At this moment, Shahbaz was imprisoned and later forcibly deported, said PML-N Spokesperson.

Shehbaz Sharif has played an important role in restoring democracy in Pakistan. He was elected unopposed to the Punjab Assembly for the fourth time in 2008 and served as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the second time from June 8, 2008 to March 26, 2013, Marriyum added.

In the May 2013 general elections, his party, the PML-N, returned to power with a huge mandate. Shahbaz won three seats in the Provincial Assembly (PP-159, PP-161, PP-247) and one seat (NA-129) in the National Assembly. However, he retained the seat of PP-159, as a result of which he was elected Chief Minister of Punjab for the third time.

Shahbaz Sharif was elected MNA in 2018. He also contested prime minister's elections against Imran Khan, who had gotten 176 votes while Shahbaz got 96 votes. Subsequently, Shahbaz was nominated Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Information Minister Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb March May June Sunday 2018 Muslim From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry NA-129 PP-159 PP-161 PP-247 Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

15 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

24 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

1 day ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.