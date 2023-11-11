PML-N asks sub-committees to submit recommendations by Nov 20

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has established 30 specialized sub-committees to deliberate on and conclude recommendations for every aspect of the party's manifesto in preparation for the upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has established 30 specialized sub-committees to deliberate on and conclude recommendations for every aspect of the party's manifesto in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

Chairman Senator Irfan Siddique of the Manifesto Committee (PML-N) has formed 30 sub-committees.

Each sub-committee is tasked with completing their final proposals for the designated sectors by November 20, 2023.

Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb of the Manifesto Committee has officially informed all members of their assigned sub-committees according to their expertise and experience.

In a letter to all sub-committee members, Senator Irfan Siddiqui conveyed the honour and significant responsibility

bestowed upon them. He motivated each member to utilize their core skills in generating concrete and practical

proposals, contributing to the development of an actionable manifesto.

The heads of the sub-committees are granted the flexibility to seek advice from sector experts, ensuring a comprehensive review of all sector-related issues and consideration for the interests of all stakeholders.