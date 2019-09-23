UrduPoint.com
PML (N) Assures To Join JUI-F Long March Against Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:19 PM

PML (N) assures to join JUI-F long march against government

In a latest development, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has assured to join the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) the anti-government long march

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) In a latest development, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has assured to join the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) the anti-government long march.Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his aides were also expecting the PPP to be part of the Azadi March.Pakistan Muslim League Leader, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed has said that all the political parties including PPP will take part in the anti-government long march."It is likely that PM Imran Khan announce elections as the march will leave for Islamabad", he added.

In an interview on Monday, he reiterated that masses of the country should stand against the brutal policies of the present government, and the political parties should represent the sentiment of the masses, if not doing so, it could be harmful for all the political parties.He said that in case of crackdown against long march, political parties will try again and again, as the movements always alive and never stop.

