PML-N Attitude Towards PPP Like Servant: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

PML-N attitude towards PPP like servant: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz attitude towards Pakistan Peoples Party just like a servant as PML-N had tried to insult PPP by issuing show-cause notice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had been using indecent and derogatory language against the national institutions.

The minister said the opposition had no capacity to topple the present government, adding the Pakistan Democratic Movement was disintegrated as differences among the opposition parties had been completely exposed.

Sheikh Rashid said it was good luck of the present government that it had such type of opposition.

Replying to a question about Daska election, he said democracy won in the NA-75 bye-election, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate had gained more votes as compared to past. Prime Minister Imran Khan was still popular political leader among the people of the country, he added.

He said PML-N had shrunk in one province and real contest would be held between PTI and PML-N in Punjab during the next general elections.

