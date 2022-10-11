UrduPoint.com

PML-N Bahawalpur Party Workers Call On Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 09:25 PM

PML-N Bahawalpur party workers call on Governor Punjab

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) elders and party workers from Bahawalpur called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) elders and party workers from Bahawalpur called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said rehabilitation of the flood victims is top priority of the government, the whole country has suffered huge loss due to the devastation caused by the flash floods.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "It is our duty to help the flood affected brothers and sisters in this difficult time." He said a flood relief campaign is being run in all universities for the flood victims, adding that relief goods are also being sent to the flood affected areas.

The Governor Punjab said with the support of APTMA and philanthropists, relief goods containing rations and essential items have been sent to the flood victims from the Governor's House and this process will continue till the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said PML-N leadership has always valued and encouraged the party workers. He said that the doors of Governor House are open for party workers and public. The Governor Punjab also listened to the problems of party workers and assured all possible support for their solution.

The delegation comprised Mian Shahid Iqbal, former ticket holder Rana Tariq, Rao Rizwan, Shahid Abbas, Mian Shams, Ghulam Abbas and a large number of party workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Bahawalpur Muslim All From Government Top

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.