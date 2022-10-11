PML-N Bahawalpur party workers call on Governor Punjab

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) elders and party workers from Bahawalpur called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) elders and party workers from Bahawalpur called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said rehabilitation of the flood victims is top priority of the government, the whole country has suffered huge loss due to the devastation caused by the flash floods.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, "It is our duty to help the flood affected brothers and sisters in this difficult time." He said a flood relief campaign is being run in all universities for the flood victims, adding that relief goods are also being sent to the flood affected areas.

The Governor Punjab said with the support of APTMA and philanthropists, relief goods containing rations and essential items have been sent to the flood victims from the Governor's House and this process will continue till the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said PML-N leadership has always valued and encouraged the party workers. He said that the doors of Governor House are open for party workers and public. The Governor Punjab also listened to the problems of party workers and assured all possible support for their solution.

The delegation comprised Mian Shahid Iqbal, former ticket holder Rana Tariq, Rao Rizwan, Shahid Abbas, Mian Shams, Ghulam Abbas and a large number of party workers.