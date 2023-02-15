PML-N Balochistan President meets Maryam Nawaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Balochistan chapter Jaffer Khan Mandokhel met Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to organization of party in Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Balochistan chapter Jaffer Khan Mandokhel met Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to organization of party in Balochistan.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated Jaffer Khan Mandokhel over getting new role in theparty and expressed the hope that he would play important role in strengthening theparty in the province.