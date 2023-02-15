UrduPoint.com

PML-N Balochistan President Meets Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:05 PM

PML-N Balochistan President meets Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Balochistan chapter Jaffer Khan Mandokhel met Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to organization of party in Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Balochistan chapter Jaffer Khan Mandokhel met Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz here on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to organization of party in Balochistan.

Maryam Nawaz congratulated Jaffer Khan Mandokhel over getting new role in theparty and expressed the hope that he would play important role in strengthening theparty in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

5 minutes ago
 Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chi ..

Deputy Chief of Staff receives Omani Assistant Chief of Staff

7 minutes ago
 RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting auton ..

RTA, DIEZ, and talabat UAE announce piloting autonomous delivery robots

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for ..

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rica&#039;s Minister for Foreign Affairs

22 minutes ago
 LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

LHC summons Imran Khan by 8pm tonight

29 minutes ago
 Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olymp ..

Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olympics Disregard Human Rights Iss ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.