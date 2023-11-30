Open Menu

PML-N, BAP, PTI Leaders Join PPP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Balochistan Awami Party on Thursday joined Pakistan Peoples Party, PPP Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Balochistan Awami Party on Thursday joined Pakistan Peoples Party, PPP Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai said.

They announced their joining after meeting with former President Asif Ali Zardari in Quetta.

Those who joined PPP included former minister of labour and manpower Sarfaraz Domki, former education minister Naseebullah Mari, Wali Khan Achakzai, Alauddin Kakar and Mir Liaquat Lehri

APP/ask

