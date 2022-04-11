PML-N begins celebrations after Shehbaz Sharif elected PM

PML-N leaders and workers began celebrations in the city of saints on Monday after the party president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister in the National Assembly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :PML-N leaders and workers began celebrations in the city of saints on Monday after the party president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

While PML-N Multan women wing city president and former MPA Sultana Shaheen, and former MNA Shaheen Shafiq offered Nawafil-e-Shukrana at the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, other PML-N leaders Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Shahid Mahmood Khan organized ceremonies to celebrate the victory with the beat of drum and sweets distribution at cantonment and Chingi No 7 areas respectively. Displaying big banners and portraits of PML-N leaders, they also organized fireworks and raised slogans in support of PML-N leadership.

PML-N women wing leaders also distributed food among the people.

They said that election of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister has already started showing positive results on the economy front. They added that the new PM-elect would steer the country out of the economic crisis and strengthen the national economy.

Afsheen Butt and other PML-N office bearers and workers were present.

The celebrations would touch their peak once new PM-elect Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is administered oath at a formal ceremony tonight in Islamabad.

The ceremonies were also being held in different parts of the city to celebrate the PML-N success.