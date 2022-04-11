UrduPoint.com

PML-N Begins Celebrations After Shehbaz Sharif Elected PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 09:34 PM

PML-N begins celebrations after Shehbaz Sharif elected PM

PML-N leaders and workers began celebrations in the city of saints on Monday after the party president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister in the National Assembly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :PML-N leaders and workers began celebrations in the city of saints on Monday after the party president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

While PML-N Multan women wing city president and former MPA Sultana Shaheen, and former MNA Shaheen Shafiq offered Nawafil-e-Shukrana at the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, other PML-N leaders Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Shahid Mahmood Khan organized ceremonies to celebrate the victory with the beat of drum and sweets distribution at cantonment and Chingi No 7 areas respectively. Displaying big banners and portraits of PML-N leaders, they also organized fireworks and raised slogans in support of PML-N leadership.

PML-N women wing leaders also distributed food among the people.

They said that election of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister has already started showing positive results on the economy front. They added that the new PM-elect would steer the country out of the economic crisis and strengthen the national economy.

Afsheen Butt and other PML-N office bearers and workers were present.

The celebrations would touch their peak once new PM-elect Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is administered oath at a formal ceremony tonight in Islamabad.

The ceremonies were also being held in different parts of the city to celebrate the PML-N success.

Related Topics

Election Multan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Women

Recent Stories

One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

One wheeling going unnoticed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for wo ..

PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for workers

1 minute ago
 Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia r ..

Italy PM in Algeria seeking gas to reduce Russia reliance

1 minute ago
 Missile Attack on Kramatorsk Train Station Must Be ..

Missile Attack on Kramatorsk Train Station Must Be Investigated - China Envoy to ..

1 minute ago
 24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

26 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders to get the office of depu ..

Lahore High Court orders to get the office of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ope ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.