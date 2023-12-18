(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had best record of serving the people of Sindh.

Talking to media here, he said that whenever Nawaz Sharif came to power he made unprecedented efforts to establish and maintain peace in Sindh.

He said that in April 2022 a unity government was formed and it was not a political alliance. He said that unity government was made on one point agenda and that was to save the country from default.

Ahsan Iqbal said, "It is power of democracy that when it comes to national interest, difference of opinion never hinder parties to get together for country's betterment.

He said all political parties would contest general elections with their own manifesto, adding that decision would be of people.

He appealed to the people of Sindh to give a chance to the PML-N to serve them and the party would not disappoint them.

To a question, he said, "PML-N respects all its party workers who keep their loyalty intact during hard times."

To another query Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N believed in progress and prosperity, adding that it never indulged in negative politics.

PML-N Leader Bashir Memon said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would soon visit Sindh.

He said that PML-N leaders would share development plan made for betterment of Sindh.