PML-N believes in dialogue, consultation: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minster on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), being a pro-democratic party, believes in dialogue and consultation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N leadership offered dialogue and consultation for the betterment of Pakistan several times.

Shahbaz Sharif, being an opposition leader in the past, offered a charter of economy to bring the country out of an economic quagmire.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the other hand, was always involved in undemocratic activities, they chose the way of anarchy against the principles of democracy.

PTI gave the mandate of dialogue to Mahmood Khan Achakzai, on the other hand, the leadership of PTI consistently negated dialogue with PML-N.

Today, all the political stakeholders, except PTI, believe that political stability is in strengthening democracy.