Open Menu

PML-N Believes In Dialogue, Consultation: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PML-N believes in dialogue, consultation: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minster on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), being a pro-democratic party, believes in dialogue and consultation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N leadership offered dialogue and consultation for the betterment of Pakistan several times.

Shahbaz Sharif, being an opposition leader in the past, offered a charter of economy to bring the country out of an economic quagmire.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on the other hand, was always involved in undemocratic activities, they chose the way of anarchy against the principles of democracy.

PTI gave the mandate of dialogue to Mahmood Khan Achakzai, on the other hand, the leadership of PTI consistently negated dialogue with PML-N.

Today, all the political stakeholders, except PTI, believe that political stability is in strengthening democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Mahmood Khan Achakzai Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Rana SanaUllah All Opposition

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

28 minutes ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

58 minutes ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

2 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

5 hours ago
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

13 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

15 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

19 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

19 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

23 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan