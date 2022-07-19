PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in empowering women through education, and it has taken practical steps for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in empowering women through education, and it has taken practical steps for the purpose.

Talking to Baela Raza Jamil during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said that educating a male child was educating an individual only, while educating a girl child was like educating a family, adding that no society could develop without providing women with equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

The governor said the first university for women was set up by the PML-N government during its 2013-2018 tenure, adding that it was heartening to know that 'Idara-e-Taleemi-o-Agahi' was working on female education.

He said it was a good initiative to inform children about environmental issues through literature.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that climate change was a big issue in the entire world, adding that awareness about climate change and joint efforts were needed to overcome the problem.

He said he was working on creating a consortium on environment in the light of the research done in the universities. He said that developing linkages of the educational institutions with the industry was very important.