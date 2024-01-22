Open Menu

PML-N Believes In Peace, Stability, Development Of Country: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N believes in peace, stability and development of the country, urging the people to vote for his party

SHAKARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N believes in peace, stability and development of the country, urging the people to vote for his party.

He said that there is no space for negative politics in the country, adding that Pakistan cannot afford any adventure.

Ahsan Iqbal said this while addressing a public gathering during his election campaign in Shakargarh on Monday where Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith (Shakargarh) also announced full support to the PML-N.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N is the only party which can put the country back on the path of prosperity as it has a track record of the country's prosperity, development and public service.

He said the people will vote for the PML-N which had made Pakistan first Islamic nuclear power. He highlighted the key initiatives taken by the PML-N during its tenures.

It is noted that Ahsan Iqbal is PML-N candidate from National Assembly’s seat NA-76 (Narowal) and Provincial Assembly’s seat PP-54 (Zafarwal) in elections 2024 to be held on February 8.

