PML-N believes in peaceful transition of power: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed that legislatures should complete their constitutional term in any case.

"We believe in peaceful transition of power through democratic process", Attaullah Tarar asserted while talking to a private news channel.

It was not possible to staged early elections on "someone's wish" in such situation where millions of people were without shelter or livelihood due to devastated flood, he said.

SAPM further said that Coalition government will complete its constitutional term, new election will be held on proper time.

Berated Imran Khan, Atta said Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred personal interests over the country.

Atta Tarar claimed that PDM has won unanimously in local body elections in AJK; people have rejected Imran Khan's politics in Kashmir.