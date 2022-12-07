UrduPoint.com

PML-N Believes In Peaceful Transition Of Power: Atta Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PML-N believes in peaceful transition of power: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed that legislatures should complete their constitutional term in any case.

"We believe in peaceful transition of power through democratic process", Attaullah Tarar asserted while talking to a private news channel.

It was not possible to staged early elections on "someone's wish" in such situation where millions of people were without shelter or livelihood due to devastated flood, he said.

  SAPM further said that Coalition government will complete its constitutional term, new election will be held on proper time.

Berated Imran Khan, Atta said Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred personal interests over the country.

Atta Tarar claimed that PDM has won unanimously in local body elections in AJK; people have rejected Imran Khan's politics in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

8 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for â€˜Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.