PML-N Believes In Public Service: Maryam Nawaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer and a candidate from NA-119 Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that her party believed in public service and not levelling false allegations
Addressing party workers at Singh Pura here, she said NA-119 was just like a home and today she was visiting her constituency to talk with the people.
She said, "Vote changes fate of people so people must use their right to vote wisely."
Maryam Nawaz said there were such parties in Punjab which had remained in power for fifteen years but unfortunately they could not mention fifteen projects which they had started.
One person said that Nawaz Sharif had not given any manifesto, she said and added the PML-N Quaid had always implemented his party's manifesto based on the welfare of common man.
She said that Nawaz Sharif was still working to provide relief to people by reducing utility tariffs.
The PML-N chief organizer said that Nawaz Sharif even worked for the province from where he was not given mandate.
Maryam Nawaz said, "She is contesting election for first time and she knows problems of this constituency."
She said after wining election, her office would be set up in the constituency from where she would meet people.
She said that people must cast their vote on February 08, considering it their national responsibility.
