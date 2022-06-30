PML-N believes in rule of law, constitution: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believed in rule of law and the constitution and always respected the court verdicts.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the ongoing constitutional crisis for the last three months in Punjab would be done away with by this judgement of the Lahore High Court regarding CM Punjab election.

During a meeting with the MPAs here, he expressed the hope that the effects of this verdict would prove to be a good cause for the people of the province, said a press release issued.

He remarked that positions were temporary and the real noble deed was to obtain the happiness of the creatures of Allah Almighty.

"I do not believe in doing politics for the sake of politics rather assigns politics the status of doing public service." Creating ease in lives of people was his objective and to redress the distress of grieved humanity was the focal point of his politics, he emphasized.

The CM denounced that the opposition for the sake of their ego had pushed the province into a constitutional crisis and the people of the province faced a great loss owing to this situation.

Hamza Shahbaz said that those who played havoc with the constitution and the law had been fully exposed before the nation.

The CM underscored that PML-N always faced the challenges bravely and would continue to serve the masses.